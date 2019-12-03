Provision of basic amenities top priority: KP Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Sultan Mohammad Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

KP Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Sultan Mohammad Khan has said that the objective of his political struggle was to serve people and amelioration of life standard

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :KP Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Sultan Mohammad Khan has said that the objective of his political struggle was to serve people and amelioration of life standard.

He was talking to a representative delegation from his electoral constituency here Tuesday.

The delegation briefed the minister about problems of the constituency and heissued directives to authorities concerned for the resolution on the spot.

Sultan Mohammad Khan assured the delegation that the provincial government was resolving problems relating to health, education and drinking water on priority bases and will leave no stone unturned in provision of basic amenities to the people.