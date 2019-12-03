UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Provision Of Basic Amenities Top Priority: KP Minister For Law And Parliamentary Affairs, Sultan Mohammad Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 05:39 PM

Provision of basic amenities top priority: KP Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Sultan Mohammad Khan

KP Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Sultan Mohammad Khan has said that the objective of his political struggle was to serve people and amelioration of life standard

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :KP Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Sultan Mohammad Khan has said that the objective of his political struggle was to serve people and amelioration of life standard.

He was talking to a representative delegation from his electoral constituency here Tuesday.

The delegation briefed the minister about problems of the constituency and heissued directives to authorities concerned for the resolution on the spot.

Sultan Mohammad Khan assured the delegation that the provincial government was resolving problems relating to health, education and drinking water on priority bases and will leave no stone unturned in provision of basic amenities to the people.

Related Topics

Resolution Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Water From Government

Recent Stories

Custodian of shrine who killed 20 people sentenced ..

27 minutes ago

PCB statement on curators and cricket grounds audi ..

31 minutes ago

302 awarded degrees at 12th Convocation of NUST Sc ..

34 minutes ago

Rupee gains Rs 0.10 against dollar, closes at Rs 1 ..

18 minutes ago

Hamad Al Sharqi receives condolences of RAK Ruler ..

41 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $62.50 a barrel M ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.