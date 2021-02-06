UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Provision Of Basic Amenities Top Priority Of Present Govt: Speaker NA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 09:38 PM

Provision of basic amenities top priority of present govt: Speaker NA

Providing basic amenities to the people is the top priority of the present government including supply of gas, communication, educational institutions and hospitals is a historic achievement of the PTI government

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Providing basic amenities to the people is the top priority of the present government including supply of gas, communication, educational institutions and hospitals is a historic achievement of the PTI government.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser while addressing the inaugural function to save gas supply and pipeline to Hund and adjoining bhandas in Swabi district expressed these views. Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Soori, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Industry Abdul Karim, Member National Assembly Dr Haider Ali and a large number of people from the area present on the occasion.

This is evidenced by the ongoing work on record development works in Swabi district. Referring to the historic status of Hund, the Speaker said that the historical status of Hund will be restored which will lead to recreation and employment opportunities.

He said all available resources are being utilized on three major projects, including the Peshawar-DI Khan Motorway, Chakdara to Chitral Motorway and the historic Peshawar-Torkham Railway Line, which will further improve trade on the Torkham border and strengthen Central Asian trade.

The Rashakai Economic Zone is being set up in the province, which will provide employment to millions of Pakhtun youth. The Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser further said that a high quality university and medical college has been set up in Swabi and a network of roads and hospitals is being laid in Swabi besides work is also underway on the upgradation.

Mentioning the demands in the letter of thanks, he gave full assurance to resolve it. Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Special Assistant Abdul Karim and Member National Assembly Dr. Haider Ali also addressed the function.

Related Topics

National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Motorway Lead Chitral Swabi Border Gas All From Government Industry Top Asia Million Employment

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Pakistan revi ..

40 minutes ago

Airbus A320 Safely Lands in Moscow's Sheremetyevo ..

2 minutes ago

Three nature reserves spreading over 18,000 acres ..

2 minutes ago

Somalia leaders fail to reach deal on elections

2 minutes ago

Chinese Regulator Approves Sinovac Vaccine for Mas ..

2 minutes ago

Chad ruling party backs Deby bid for sixth term

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.