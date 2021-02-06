Provision of basic amenities top priority of present govt: Speaker NA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Providing basic amenities to the people is the top priority of the present government including supply of gas, communication, educational institutions and hospitals is a historic achievement of the PTI government.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser while addressing the inaugural function to save gas supply and pipeline to Hund and adjoining bhandas in Swabi district expressed these views. Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Soori, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Industry Abdul Karim, Member National Assembly Dr Haider Ali and a large number of people from the area present on the occasion.

This is evidenced by the ongoing work on record development works in Swabi district. Referring to the historic status of Hund, the Speaker said that the historical status of Hund will be restored which will lead to recreation and employment opportunities.

He said all available resources are being utilized on three major projects, including the Peshawar-DI Khan Motorway, Chakdara to Chitral Motorway and the historic Peshawar-Torkham Railway Line, which will further improve trade on the Torkham border and strengthen Central Asian trade.

The Rashakai Economic Zone is being set up in the province, which will provide employment to millions of Pakhtun youth. The Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser further said that a high quality university and medical college has been set up in Swabi and a network of roads and hospitals is being laid in Swabi besides work is also underway on the upgradation.

Mentioning the demands in the letter of thanks, he gave full assurance to resolve it. Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Special Assistant Abdul Karim and Member National Assembly Dr. Haider Ali also addressed the function.