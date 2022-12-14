Provision of basic education prime responsibility of state:MPA

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Member of Punjab Assembly of PTI Chaudhary Iftikhar Hussain Gondal said that the prime responsibility of the state was to provide basic education and health facilities to every citizen in order to establish best society.

He expressed these views at the Benazir Education Scholarship Program ceremony held at Government Boys Associate College Shahpur on Wednesday.

The event was organized by National Commission for Human Development (NCHD), Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) and Directorate of Colleges Education Sargodha aimed to create awareness among students about getting various scholarships programs.

MPA Chaudhary Ifftikhar said that the free provision of education scholarships through Benazir Income Support Program of the Government of Pakistan was an excellent initiative through which the children of deserving families would get financial support in the form of scholarships.