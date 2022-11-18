UrduPoint.com

Provision Of Basic Facilities For Common Man Top Priority, Says Musarat

Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2022 | 10:14 PM

Provision of basic facilities for common man top priority, says Musarat

Spokesperson to Chief Minister and Punjab Government Musarat Jamshed Cheema on Friday met with chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan at Zaman Park here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Spokesperson to Chief Minister and Punjab Government Musarat Jamshed Cheema on Friday met with chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan at Zaman Park here.

During the meeting, she said that the Punjab government initiatives have widened the scope of facilities for the common man, especially the launch of insaf and the health cards have revolutionised the lives of citizens, she added.

Musarat Cheema, who was also the in-charge of public relations department, said that effective steps were being taken to transform DGPR department into a state-of-the-art institution as per the modern requirements.

She said that for this purpose, teams of expert public relations officers, equipped with gadgets and modern communication facilities, were striving for building the image of Punjab government.

Spokesperson to CM said that planning was being done for the expansion and modernisation of the DGPR. Along with this, the public relations department was also playing an effective role in solving the problems of journalists and the media industry, she added.

She said that regional and district offices of the DGPR department were being upgraded for timely delivery and proper coverage of official performance more efficiently.

Genuine steps were being taken to improve the quality of life of the masses, she said and added that projects were being completed on a priority that brings amenities to the doorstep of the people, she said.

