Provision Of Basic Facilities, Government Priority: Omar Ayub

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 05:44 PM

Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan on Thursday said that provision of basic facilities including heath, education, electricity to the people was government's top priority

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan on Thursday said that provision of basic facilities including heath, education, electricity to the people was government's top priority.

Addressing at gathering after inaugurating Civil Hospital Sangra, the minister said the government was making all out efforts to provide basic facilities to the people at their doorsteps.

He said the government has fulfilled another promise by setting up the hospital which would benefit the people of surrounding areas.

Omar Ayub said he had completed many village electrification projects costing Rs450 million in 2002 adding that now there was no area without electricity. Two grid stations were being set up in Upper Khanpur and Hattar with estimated cost of Rs600 million and Rs9 billion respectively which would not only ensure smooth power supply but also address low voltage problem, he added.

Coming hard on the past governments, the minister said that they did nothing for the welfare of the people. The people of the areas were deliberately deprived of basic amenities, he added.

He said technical university was also being set up with an estimated cost of Rs8.

5 billion in Haripur, which would shortly be inaugurated by the prime minister.

The minister said the past government's wrong policies had pushed the country into quagmire while the incumbent government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan put the country on right track. The foreign investors have reposed confidence in the current leadership and investment has started pouring in the country, he added.

Omar Ayub expressed the hope that the country's economy would grow rapidly.

Omar Ayub said Prime Minister Imran Khan has effectively represented Pakistan and whole Muslim Ummah at United Nation General Assembly session.

He said revenue of Rs121 billion was collected by the power division during the last eight months by overpowering power pilferers.

Earlier, speaking on the occasion, member provincial assembly Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Arshad Ayub Khan said doctors would be available in the hospital round the clock and the people would get free medical treatment.

Former provincial minister Yousaf Ayub Khan and other local leaders also spoke on the occasion.

