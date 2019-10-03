(@imziishan)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) : Balochistan Minister for Agriculture , Engineer Zamrak Khan Achakzai on Thursday said it was prime duty of government to provide all basic facilities of life to people at their doorstep because our main objectives have to serve people who succeeded us in general election by trusting us.

He expressed these views while talking to people from different areas called him at his office, said press release issued here.

Provincial Minister maintained provision of education, health, jobs and clean drinking water to people was government's top priority and regime has well aware of its responsibility.

"Provision of basic amenities is being ensured in all district and in this context, acceleration work on countless development projects is being continued", he said, adding serving to people was our priority.

People gave their applications regarding problems to the minister and also informed him about related various problems being faced by them in their respective areas during meeting.

Provincial Minister Zamark Khan Achakzai also issued directives on their applications to concerned officials for addressing their problems on the occasion.