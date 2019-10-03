UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Provision Of Basic Facilities Government's Top Priority: Zamrak

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 11:57 PM

Provision of basic facilities government's top priority: Zamrak

Balochistan Minister for Agriculture, Engineer Zamrak Khan Achakzai on Thursday said it was prime duty of government to provide all basic facilities of life to people at their doorstep because our main objectives have to serve people who succeeded us in general election by trusting us

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Balochistan Minister for Agriculture, Engineer Zamrak Khan Achakzai on Thursday said it was prime duty of government to provide all basic facilities of life to people at their doorstep because our main objectives have to serve people who succeeded us in general election by trusting us.

He expressed these views while talking to people from different areas called him at his office, said press release issued here.

Provincial Minister maintained provision of education, health, jobs and clean drinking water to people was government's top priority and regime has well aware of its responsibility.

"Provision of basic amenities is being ensured in all district and in this context, acceleration work on countless development projects is being continued", he said, adding serving to people was our priority.

People gave their applications regarding problems to the minister and also informed him about related various problems being faced by them in their respective areas during meeting.

Provincial Minister Zamark Khan Achakzai also issued directives on their applications to concerned officials for addressing their problems on the occasion.

Related Topics

Balochistan Education Water Agriculture All From Government Top Jobs Election 2018

Recent Stories

Al Ain Club grants Hazza Al Mansoori, Sultan Al Ne ..

46 minutes ago

UAE participates in San Marino Captains Regent ina ..

1 hour ago

Emir of Kuwait receives telephone call from UN chi ..

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Ministry of Foreign Affairs holds farewell event f ..

1 hour ago

RAK Ruler receives Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.