SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Human resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi said that provision of basic facilities especially health was on the top priority of Punjab government.

Talking to delegations at PTI Secretariat on Saturday, the Minister said that the mission of the provision of basic facilities including the treatment of ailing people at their door steps the government was taking exigent steps so as real change could be brought in the society.

Ansar Majeed said that contrary to the previous governments, the PTI led government was taking practical steps in various sectors especially in health sector at grass roots level.

The Minister said that for getting rid of diseases and to provide healthy life to the people especially belonging to far off areas, the Punjab government has increased 27 percent budget of health sector.

He said that under the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, the administration was adopting policy of giving equal progress to the far flung areas of the province. The government was starting many projects for the provision of standardized healthy facilities throughout the province, he added.