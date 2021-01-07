UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Provision Of Basic Facilities Priority Of Government: Governor Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

Provision of basic facilities priority of government: Governor Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Thursday said the short, medium and long term plans could be accurately and timely determined only by keeping in view the requirements of modern times and human needs in a rapidly changing world.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation led by Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) provincial leader Nawab Khan Dummar called on him at Governor House here.

On the occasion, the Governor said providing basic amenities of life to the people of all districts, especially remote areas, is one of the priorities of the present government.

He said the completion of ongoing development projects in the province would soon yield positive results.

The delegation also apprised the Governor about the problems and difficulties faced by the people of Loralai and Sanjawi in terms of education, health and clean drinking water.

The Governor listened to their concerns and assured all possible cooperation for their lasting solution.

Later, different delegations including Quetta, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Pishin, Qila Abdullah , Ziarat, and Chairman of Zakat also met separately with the Governor.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World Quetta Governor Education Water Pishin Loralai Qila Abdullah Ziarat Amanullah Khan All Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Municipality launches digital service for ..

1 minute ago

ADQ expands foundation for healthcare and pharma e ..

2 hours ago

PITB signs MoU with Punjab Information Commission ..

2 hours ago

AED4.3 billion of real estate transactions in Duba ..

2 hours ago

Armeena Khan believes Zoos seriously need to be do ..

2 hours ago

CTD arrests seven terrorists from Sargodha

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.