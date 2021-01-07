Provision of basic facilities priority of government: Governor Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Thursday said the short, medium and long term plans could be accurately and timely determined only by keeping in view the requirements of modern times and human needs in a rapidly changing world.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation led by Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) provincial leader Nawab Khan Dummar called on him at Governor House here.

On the occasion, the Governor said providing basic amenities of life to the people of all districts, especially remote areas, is one of the priorities of the present government.

He said the completion of ongoing development projects in the province would soon yield positive results.

The delegation also apprised the Governor about the problems and difficulties faced by the people of Loralai and Sanjawi in terms of education, health and clean drinking water.

The Governor listened to their concerns and assured all possible cooperation for their lasting solution.

Later, different delegations including Quetta, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Pishin, Qila Abdullah , Ziarat, and Chairman of Zakat also met separately with the Governor.