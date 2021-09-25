UrduPoint.com

Provision Of Basic Facilities Priority Of PTI Govt: Governor Balochsitan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 12:10 AM

Provision of basic facilities priority of PTI govt: Governor Balochsitan

Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was utilizing all available resources to provide basic facilities to people at their door steps as people were facing difficulties due to non-availability of basic facilities like health, education, water and electricity in remote districts of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was utilizing all available resources to provide basic facilities to people at their door steps as people were facing difficulties due to non-availability of basic facilities like health, education, water and electricity in remote districts of the province.

Governor Balochistan expressed these views while talking to a delegation of District Nushki led by Haji Murad Badini at Governor House Quetta.

Former provincial minister Ghulam Dastgir Badini was also present on the occasion.

Talking to the delegation, the Governor said the economy of the province depended on agriculture and livestock while only by modernizing these two sectors could the economy of the province be strengthened and stabilized.

The delegation also apprised the Governor of Balochistan of the difficulties faced by the people of District Nushki and invited him to visit Governor Balochistan Nushki. The Governor of Balochistan listened to their concerns and assured all possible cooperation for their solution.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Quetta Governor Electricity Education Water Agriculture Visit Nushki All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

17 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

9 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

9 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

9 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.