Provision of basic facilities priority of PTI govt: Governor Balochsitan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was utilizing all available resources to provide basic facilities to people at their door steps as people were facing difficulties due to non-availability of basic facilities like health, education, water and electricity in remote districts of the province.

Governor Balochistan expressed these views while talking to a delegation of District Nushki led by Haji Murad Badini at Governor House Quetta.

Former provincial minister Ghulam Dastgir Badini was also present on the occasion.

Talking to the delegation, the Governor said the economy of the province depended on agriculture and livestock while only by modernizing these two sectors could the economy of the province be strengthened and stabilized.

The delegation also apprised the Governor of Balochistan of the difficulties faced by the people of District Nushki and invited him to visit Governor Balochistan Nushki. The Governor of Balochistan listened to their concerns and assured all possible cooperation for their solution.