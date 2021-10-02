Provision of basic facilities to masses on priority; says SAPM Amir Dogar

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Affairs, Malik Amir Dogar, said on Saturday that provision of basic facilities to masses was on priorities of the government

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Affairs, Malik Amir Dogar, said on Saturday that provision of basic facilities to masses was on priorities of the government.

He expressed these views while addressing an inauguration ceremony of Khan village disposal station improvement project here.

He said that the major issue of city was sewerage which going to be resolved soon.

Dogar said that the government was taking various initiatives to control inflation and added that the country would be made prosperous as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that the incumbent government was fighting against big mafias in the country.

Giving briefing to SAPM, Managing Director WASA Nasir Iqbal said that the capacity of disposal station was 170 cusecs.

He said that special steps have been taken to control environmental pollution.

On this occasion, PTI City president Malik Adnan Dogar, vice chairman MDA Ashraf Nasir Khan and others were present.