Provision Of Basic Facilities To Masses Top Priority: Revenue Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Provision of basic facilities to masses top priority: Revenue Minister

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Revenue Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmad Khan said that all basic facilities including education, health and infrastructure would be provided to end the backwardness of the district.

He said that every possible step would be taken for the welfare of the people across the district under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi.

He was talking to various delegations of notables at his residence on Thursday. The provincial minister said that the work would continue on the ongoing projects of construction and development in the district, and new projects for public welfare would also be started.

Revenue department was being developed on modern lines; rural revenue centers had been established at the mouza level, while the centres would be upgraded soon and all the facilities would be provided to save the people of remote areas from traveling to Muzaffargarh city, he added.

He further said that the law and order situation had been very good throughout the district during Muharram because of peaceful people, Ulema , police and district administration. He congratulated the police and the district administration for maintaining peace throughout the district.

The members of the peace committee played an exemplary role for the establishment of peace, he said.

He listened to the problems of people who had come from different areas.

