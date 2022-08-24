UrduPoint.com

Provision Of Basic Facilities To Masses Top Priority Of Govt: Governor

Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Provision of basic facilities to masses top priority of govt: Governor

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Wednesday said that serving the masses and provision of basic facilities to them was topmost priority of the government.

Talking to administration officers here at Circuit House, he directed the administration to work under an integrated strategy to rehabilitate the sewerage system and improve the drainage works so that the people of the area can get relief.

Balighur Rehman said that the expectations of the people would be fulfilled in every way.

On this occasion, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar briefed the governor regarding improving the sewage system.

He said that the recent heavy rains caused drainage problems in the city. It has been resolved with the help of the officers and staff of the Municipal Corporation. He said that 625 kilometers of sewage line had been installed in the city and there were 30,000 manholes.

Commissioner said that the repair, installation, and maintenance of the sewerage line were being done. He said that to improve drainage works, scrubber machines, generators, tractor trolleys and other necessary machines were being purchased to improve municipal services.

