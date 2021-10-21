UrduPoint.com

Provision Of Basic Facilities To People Into Parks Ordered

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 05:50 PM

Provision of basic facilities to people into parks ordered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Additional Secretary Housing, Asif Rauf Thursday directed the officials concerned to ensure provision of basic facilities to masses into the parks.

He remarked these views during his visit to DG Khan.

Asif Rauf expressed annoyance over delay in development work at Pull Dot and added that any delay in uplift projects would not be tolerated.

He assured timely payments to contractors and ordered timely completion of all development projects.

Asif said that steps were being taken on war footing to enhance beauty of the city.

He directed the officials concerned to pay field visits and to accelerate pace of work on uplift projects.

