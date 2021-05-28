Provision of basic facilities to people top priority of the govt: Commissioner Zhob

Commissioner Zhob Division Shahidullah Khan on Friday said the first priority of the government was to provide all the basic facilities to poor people at their doorsteps in the area while there is needed to ensure implementation of government orders in the best possible way

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Commissioner Zhob Division Shahidullah Khan on Friday said the first priority of the government was to provide all the basic facilities to poor people at their doorsteps in the area while there is needed to ensure implementation of government orders in the best possible way.

He expressed these views while presiding over the meeting of district officers at Deputy Commissioner Musakhel Office.

The meeting was attended by DC Musakhel Muhammad Afzal Khusti, Asistant Commissioner Revenue Zhob Division Jarullah, Assistant Commissioner Musakhel, Kaleemullah Kakar, SP Syed Abdul Saboor and other officials.

Deputy Commissioner Musakhel Muhammad Afzal Khosti briefed the Commissioner about the progress of ongoing schemes in the district.

While addressing the meeting, the Commissioner said that corona was a dangerous epidemic and it would be defeated through anti-corona vaccination and implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs). He said that the government was utilizing all available resources to ensure the welfare and prosperity of the people, therefore the officers should avoid any kind of negligence in their duties.

No compromise will be made on the quality of projects under construction, he said and added that he would personally visit all the departments and monitor the performance of the departments. Strict action would be taken on any kind of negligence, he underline.

He directed the concerned officials that no development project should be unnecessarily delayed and efforts should be made to complete uplift projects within stipulated timeframe so that maximum number of people could benefit from these projects.

The Commissioner also inspected Loralai to Taunsa Road. On this occasion Abdul Salam Shabozai briefed the Commissioner about Loralai-Musakhel to Tunsa Road.

Later, the Commissioner Zhob Division inspected various departments of Hospital Musakhel and also inspected street lights and other ongoing schemes in Musakhel city.