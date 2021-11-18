Provision of basic health facilities a top priority, says DC

Deputy Commissioner Syed Moosa Raza on Thursday paid a surprised visit to District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital and checked the facilities at different wards

MUZAFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Syed Moosa Raza on Thursday paid a surprised visit to District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital and checked the facilities at different wards.

He said that the incumbent government was utilizing all resources for the provision of quality health facilities to the people.

Government was fully aware of the problems of masses and taking initiatives for the betterment of health sector, he added.

DC inspected various sections of the hospital and directed the officials to monitor medicines available in the hospital should be provided free to patients as per orders of chief minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He directed doctors and paramedical staff to ensure their presence.

Chief Executive Officer health Dr. Fiaz Ahmed and other officials were present during his visit.