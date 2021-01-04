UrduPoint.com
Provision Of Basic Health Facilities To Every Citizen Govt's Foremost Priority: PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

Provision of basic health facilities to every citizen govt's foremost priority: PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan while appreciating the measures taken by Punjab regarding health insurance for all on Monday said provision of basic health facilities to every citizen was the foremost priority of government.

Besides improving system in public sector hospitals, the government by providing cheaper land to private hospitals, was ensuring that no poor family remained deprived of treatment due to unavailability of resources, he added.

The Prime Minister was talking to Provincial Health Minister Punjab Dr. Yasmeen Rashid, who called on him here. Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan was also present on the occasion.

Dr. Yasmeen Rashid apprised the Prime Minister regarding issuance of Health Card to 22.2 million families across Punjab.

She said as per the instructions of the Prime Minister, process of distribution of Health Cards worth Rs 720,000 each among all families of the province would be completed within next 12 months.

By the end of June 2021, 45 percent of Punjab population including seven districts of Sahiwal and Dera Ghazi Khan Divisions would be provided with the health cards, she informed.

She further said that with the distribution of health cards among remaining 55 percent population by December 2021, the target of issuing health cards across Punjab would be achieved.

Dr. Yasmeen Rashid told the Prime Minister that Health Card holders would be able to get the facility of medical treatment from any of the government hospitals or the private panel hospitals across the province.

More Stories From Pakistan

