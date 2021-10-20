UrduPoint.com

Provision Of Basic Health Facilities To Masses Top Priority, Says CEO Health

Faizan Hashmi 21 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 07:10 PM

Provision of basic health facilities to masses top priority, says CEO Health

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health, Dr Muhammad Fiaz, said on Wednesday that providing basic health facilities to masses was top priority of the incumbent government

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health, Dr Muhammad Fiaz, said on Wednesday that providing basic health facilities to masses was top priority of the incumbent government.

Newly deputed CEO Health expressed these views while talking to health officials and delegations at his office after assuming charge.

He said that culmination of Coronavirus and polio disease was a biggest challenge in current circumstances.

CEO health asked health officials and employees to perform their duties with devotion and added that the performance of the staff would be reviewed regularly.

On this occasion, Dr Ameer Buksh, Dr Kazim Khan and others congratulated the new CEO Health.

