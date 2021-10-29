UrduPoint.com

Provision Of Basic Health Facilities To Masses, Top Priority:DC

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 08:00 PM

Deputy Commissioner Syed Moosa Raza has paid a surprised visit to District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital Friday morning and checked the facilities at different wards

He said the incumbent government was utilizing all resources for provision of quality health facilities to the people. The government was fully aware of the problems being faced by the masses and taking initiatives for the betterment of health sector, he added.

The DC inspected various sections and wards of the hospital and directed the officials that medicines available in the hospital should be provided to patients free of cost as per orders of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He directed doctors and paramedical staff to ensure their presence and treat patients with courtesy so that their self-esteem may not be hurt.

The deputy commissioner also checked the cleanliness situation of the hospital and interviewed patients to inquire about the facilities and their condition.

Chief Executive Officer health Dr. Fiaz Ahmed and other officials were also present on the occasion.

