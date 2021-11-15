UrduPoint.com

Provision Of Basic Health Facilities, Top Priority: DC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 06:52 PM

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abass sherazi on Monday paid a surprised visit to Basic health unit (BHU) hospital 92/10-R and checked the facilities at different wards

The deputy commissioner also witnessed how the patients were being taken care of at the BHU.

He said the incumbent government was utilizing all resources for the provision of quality health facilities to the people.

The government was fully aware of the problems being faced by the masses and taking initiatives for the betterment of health sector, he added.

The DC inspected various sections and wards of the hospital and directed the officials that medicines available in the hospital should be provided free to patients as per orders of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

