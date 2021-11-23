UrduPoint.com

Provision Of Basic Health Facilities, Top Priority: DC

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 06:54 PM

Deputy Commissioner Syed Moosa Raza has paid a surprised visit to Basic health unit (BHU) Sanawan hospital on Tuesday evening and checked the facilities at different wards and to witness how the patients were being taken care of

He said the incumbent government was utilizing all resources for the provision of quality health facilities to the people.

The government was fully aware of the problems of masses and taking initiatives for the betterment of health sector, he added.

The DC inspected various sections and wards of the hospital and directed the officials concerned that medicines available in the hospital should be provided free of cost to the patients as per orders of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He directed doctors and paramedical staff to ensure their presence and treat patients with courtesy so that their self-esteem may not be hurt.

The deputy commissioner also checked the cleanliness situation of the hospital and interviewed patients to inquire about the facilities and their condition. Chief Executive Officer health Dr. Fiaz Ahmed and other officials were also present during his visit.

