Provision of basic health facilities top priority: Taimur Jhagra

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :KP Minister for Health and Finance, Taimur Saleem Jhagra Monday said that the provision of basic health facilities in the provincial metropolis atop priorities of the provincial government.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the provincial assembly members regarding health facilities in Peshawar along with Special Assistant to KP CM on Information and Higher education, Kamran Bangash here.

Beside, MPAs Arbab Jehandad, Fazal Elahi and Malik Wajid, District Health Officer (DHO), Dr. Azmat, Deputy District Health Officer (DDHO), and other health authorities attended the meeting.

The provincial minister for health said that the availability of doctors, paramedics and medical instruments will be guaranteed in all health centres of the district and they will be activated with their full capacity.

He said that hard working and competent doctors will be appointed in the hospitals of the district while lethargic and sluggish ones will be expelled of the district.

The meeting was briefed in detail about health centres of the provincial metropolis and facilities available in them. The meeting was also informed about a six months activation plan for the health centres.

Working on the provision of electricity to basic health units (BHUs), water supply, separate male and female toilets bathrooms, waiting room and other basic facilities will start soon.

Similarly, besides guaranteeing the provision of 8 different surgical instruments to BHUs, diagnosing testing kits for 6 different diseases will also be supplied to them.

On this occasion, the health minister in connections with the equipping of health centres also sought the cooperation of the legislators and urged upon them for conducting regular visits to BHUs of their constituency to review available facilities and in case of any deficiency inform the district health officer.

He said that work on the formation of a health council comprising of local elders and health staff at BHU level is continue, whose approval is expected shortly.