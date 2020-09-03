UrduPoint.com
Provision Of Basic Necessities Priority Of Government: Awais Shah

Thu 03rd September 2020 | 08:05 PM

Provision of basic necessities priority of government: Awais Shah

Provincial Minister for Transport, Syed Awais Qadir Shah on Thursday said the government was committed to resolve all the problems being faced by the masses

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Transport, Syed Awais Qadir Shah on Thursday said the government was committed to resolve all the problems being faced by the masses.

Talking to a delegation here at his residence, he said the provision of basic necessities, like water, electricity and gas had always been top priority of the government.

