Provision of basic necessities priority of government: Awais Shah

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Transport, Syed Awais Qadir Shah on Thursday said the government was committed to resolve all the problems being faced by the masses.

Talking to a delegation here at his residence, he said the provision of basic necessities, like water, electricity and gas had always been top priority of the government.