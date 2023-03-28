Provision of basic rights to each child collective responsibility

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :The Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights Tuesday said that provision of basic rights to each child was the collective responsibility of all.

The meeting was held under the Convenership of MNA Ms Mehnaz Akber Aziz. She reiterated that the National Plan on Child Protection must be enacted to safeguard children's rights.

She said that the bright future of the country was interlinked with provision of basic human rights to each child.

She also said, "National Action plan to be made by the Government as the draft is already in the Ministry of Human Rights and needs to be expedited.

" She also said that one strong oversight body was required for implementation of National Action Plan The Caucus deliberated on reviewing the laws and policies regarding child protection and welfare.

Qadir Khan Mandokhail and Ms Asiya Azeem stressed on the need to speed up the formulation of an action plan regarding the wellbeing of children.

Chairperson National commission on Human Rights also briefed the Caucus meeting regarding basic constitutional provision to safeguard the basic rights of children.