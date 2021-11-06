Provision of basic services to citizens at doorsteps top priority: Dr Akhtar Malik

Provincial Minister for Energy Dr. Akhtar Malik said on Saturday that providing basic services to citizens at their doorstep was top priority of the government

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Energy Dr. Akhtar Malik said on Saturday that providing basic services to citizens at their doorstep was top priority of the government.

He expressed these views while addressing inauguration of Water Supply Lines Replacement Project ceremony at Union Councils 46 and 56.

Dr. Akhtar Malik said that the major issue of the city was drainage and provision of water supply and added that record development funds of Rs 190 billion have been allocated during current fiscal year budget.

He directed WASA officials to speed up the work on ongoing development projects of water supply and sewerage in PP-219 constituency and ensure best quality work in all projects.

Meanwhile, Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Nasir Iqbal, giving briefing to provincial minister said that the work of laying more than 24,000 feet water supply lines in the areas of Pir Colony, Ghousabad in Union Councils 46 and 56 was in full swing.

Provincial Minister Dr Akhtar Malik ordered to expedite the pace work on all the projects further and complete them as soon as possible.

Director Engineering Abdul Salam, other officials and scores of local people were also present.