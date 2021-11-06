UrduPoint.com

Provision Of Basic Services To Citizens At Doorsteps Top Priority: Dr Akhtar Malik

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 07:05 PM

Provision of basic services to citizens at doorsteps top priority: Dr Akhtar Malik

Provincial Minister for Energy Dr. Akhtar Malik said on Saturday that providing basic services to citizens at their doorstep was top priority of the government

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Energy Dr. Akhtar Malik said on Saturday that providing basic services to citizens at their doorstep was top priority of the government.

He expressed these views while addressing inauguration of Water Supply Lines Replacement Project ceremony at Union Councils 46 and 56.

Dr. Akhtar Malik said that the major issue of the city was drainage and provision of water supply and added that record development funds of Rs 190 billion have been allocated during current fiscal year budget.

He directed WASA officials to speed up the work on ongoing development projects of water supply and sewerage in PP-219 constituency and ensure best quality work in all projects.

Meanwhile, Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Nasir Iqbal, giving briefing to provincial minister said that the work of laying more than 24,000 feet water supply lines in the areas of Pir Colony, Ghousabad in Union Councils 46 and 56 was in full swing.

Provincial Minister Dr Akhtar Malik ordered to expedite the pace work on all the projects further and complete them as soon as possible.

Director Engineering Abdul Salam, other officials and scores of local people were also present.

Related Topics

Water Budget Nasir All Government Best Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion PP-219

Recent Stories

PTI govt brings back country on path of prosperity ..

PTI govt brings back country on path of prosperity: Murad Saeed

17 seconds ago
 Taliban Discuss Afghanistan's Development With Aga ..

Taliban Discuss Afghanistan's Development With Aga Khan Foundation

18 seconds ago
 Shops sealed for flouting corona SOPs

Shops sealed for flouting corona SOPs

20 seconds ago
 Ceremony held in honor of outgoing RPO Rawalpindi

Ceremony held in honor of outgoing RPO Rawalpindi

21 seconds ago
 Johnny Sexton wins 100th cap for Ireland in Japan ..

Johnny Sexton wins 100th cap for Ireland in Japan rugby Test

23 seconds ago
 IHRA start crackdown on private Covid-19 test prov ..

IHRA start crackdown on private Covid-19 test providers

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.