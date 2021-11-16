Provision of best education government responsibility: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has called students the 'lifeline of nation' and said that provision of best educational facilities to them was prime responsibility of the government

In his message on International Students' Day, the Chief Minister stated that new universities had been established in the province,adding that students project the country's soft image at local and international levels.

He appreciated Pakistani students who brought laurels home with their hard work and intellect, and reiterated to support bright students.

The CM further stated that equitable access to educational facilities was high priority of the government.This day provides opportunities to remind the society to expedite efforts for protecting rights of all students, Chief Minister added.