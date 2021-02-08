UrduPoint.com
Provision Of Best Facilities, Quality Education Top Priority Of IIUI: Dr Hathal

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 06:50 PM

Provision of best facilities, quality education top priority of IIUI: Dr Hathal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :President International Islamic University (IIU) Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi on Monday reiterated his resolve that provision of best facilities to the students and quality education will remain top priorities of the university.

In his special message on the occasion of the start of the new semester, the IIU President welcomed students to a new academic semester.

He said the commencement of Spring 2021 semester marks the beginning of a new life with new ambitions and a new way of thinking.

"As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be felt extensively in many areas around the world, the importance of the safe learning process cannot be over-emphasized.

Health and well-being are of paramount importance, and thus the University has prepared itself in these challenging times" said IIU President while referring to the new normal.

Urging everyone to act upon the SOPs developed in this regard, he said all the students must use masks, maintain social distance, avoid clustering, and fully cooperate with the faculty and administration to implement the SOPs regarding conduct of classes, transportation, hostels and canteens.

Dr. Hathal maintained that the meaningful role of youth is vital for the progress of society and they must be involved in co-curricular and extracurricular activities at educational institutions.

The IIU President hoped that students will contribute to the country's progress in future with the positive attitude by applying teachings imbued in their mind by the varsity in the light of Islamic teachings.

