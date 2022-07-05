Provision of best facilities to hajj pilgrims directed

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Secretary Aftab Durrani on Tuesday directed Pakistan Hajj Mission Hospital (PHMH), Makkah to ensure provision of best facilities to hajj pilgrims as their health was crucial to perform Hajj rituals.

Durrani visited PHMH in Makkah and inspected the medical facilities being provided to the Hajj pilgrims there, said a message received here.

Durrani was briefed about facilities being provided to pilgrims in different wards and overall functioning of the hospital.