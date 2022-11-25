UrduPoint.com

Provision Of Best Health Facilities Priority Of Govt: Secretary Health

Umer Jamshaid Published November 25, 2022 | 07:54 PM

Provision of the best treatment is the first priority in the government teaching hospitals of the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Provision of the best treatment is the first priority in the government teaching hospitals of the province.

Punjab Secretary Health Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi said this while presiding over a meeting in his office here on Friday.

He said the District Headquarters Hospital Faisalabad was being revamped to provide quality health facilities to people. Pediatric emergency ward, Gynecology, Neurosurgery and Medical wards were being upgraded in the DHQ Hospital Faisalabad, he said.

After the upgradation of the DHQ Hospital Faisalabad, patients would be provided withbetter medical facilities, he added.

Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti and other related officers participated in the meeting.

