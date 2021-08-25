UrduPoint.com

Provision Of Best Health Facilities Top Priority Of Gov:Raja Sagheer

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 06:40 PM

Provision of best health facilities top priority of gov:Raja Sagheer

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Member Provincial Assembly Raja Sagheer Ahmed along with Assistant Commissioner, Kalar Syeda on Wednesday paid a visit to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital, Kalar Syeda and inspected the facilities being provided to the patients.

He interacted with the patients admitted at the hospital and directed the officials to provide the maximum possible facilities to the patients reaching hospitals.

He asked the administration of the hospital to follow standard operating procedures regarding the COVID-19 virus including maintaining social distancing, use of masks and washing hands with sanitiser.

The MPA said the provision of adequate health services to the people was the top priority of the PTI government and was using all available resources to provide the best healthcare facilities at their doorstep.

He asked the people to register complaints pertaining to any such officials on the Prime Minister portal.

