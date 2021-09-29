Provision of best health facilities top priority of govt; CEO Health

Chief Executive Officer(CEO) District Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal on Tuesday paid a visit to Tehsil Headquarter Hospitals, Kalar Syeda and Kahuta to inspect the facilities being provided to the patients at both the hospitals

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer(CEO) District Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal on Tuesday paid a visit to Tehsil Headquarter Hospitals, Kalar Syeda and Kahuta to inspect the facilities being provided to the patients at both the hospitals.

She interacted with the patients admitted at the hospitals and directed the officials to provide the maximum possible facilities to the patients reaching at there.

The CEO asked the administration of the hospitals to follow standard operating procedures regarding the COVID-19 and dengue virus.

Dr. Faiza also visited the basic health unit Bakhral and reviewed the cleanliness arrangements besides healthcare facilities being provided to mother and child at the unit.

The CEO said the provision of adequate health services to the people of rural areas was the top priority of the government and was using all available resources to provide best healthcare services at their doorstep.