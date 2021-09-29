UrduPoint.com

Provision Of Best Health Facilities Top Priority Of Govt; CEO Health

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 12:55 AM

Provision of best health facilities top priority of govt; CEO Health

Chief Executive Officer(CEO) District Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal on Tuesday paid a visit to Tehsil Headquarter Hospitals, Kalar Syeda and Kahuta to inspect the facilities being provided to the patients at both the hospitals

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer(CEO) District Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal on Tuesday paid a visit to Tehsil Headquarter Hospitals, Kalar Syeda and Kahuta to inspect the facilities being provided to the patients at both the hospitals.

She interacted with the patients admitted at the hospitals and directed the officials to provide the maximum possible facilities to the patients reaching at there.

The CEO asked the administration of the hospitals to follow standard operating procedures regarding the COVID-19 and dengue virus.

Dr. Faiza also visited the basic health unit Bakhral and reviewed the cleanliness arrangements besides healthcare facilities being provided to mother and child at the unit.

The CEO said the provision of adequate health services to the people of rural areas was the top priority of the government and was using all available resources to provide best healthcare services at their doorstep.

Related Topics

Dengue Visit Kahuta All Government Best Top

Recent Stories

UAE leaders condole King of Morocco on death of Pr ..

UAE leaders condole King of Morocco on death of Princess Lalla Malika

11 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Inspector General of Ro ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces

2 hours ago
 Al Bowardi visits headquarters of National Service ..

Al Bowardi visits headquarters of National Service and Reserve Authority

2 hours ago
 Executive Office of AML/CTF strengthens cooperatio ..

Executive Office of AML/CTF strengthens cooperation with GCC&#039;s General Secr ..

2 hours ago
 Adriatic Charter Conference Promotes Further Expan ..

Adriatic Charter Conference Promotes Further Expansion of NATO - US European Com ..

35 seconds ago
 Governor Balochistan directs for addressing over-b ..

Governor Balochistan directs for addressing over-billing & low gas pressure prob ..

36 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.