Provision Of Best Health Facilities Top Priority: DC

Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2022 | 05:10 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tariq Salam Marwat said on Wednesday that provision of quality health care facilities to people is the foremost priority of the district administration and in this regard all-out resources were being utilized.

He said this while chairing District Steering Committee's meeting to review the performance of the health department.

In the meeting, Divisional Monitoring Officer (DMO) Syed Sohaib Shah gave a detailed briefing regarding the performance of the health department and informed about the implementation of the decisions taken in the previous meeting.

Marwat directed the deployment of staff in the Basic Health Units (BHUs) of Galyat for 24 hours along with the supply of medicines, so that health facilities are available to the citizens in any emergency situation.

The performance of Woman Medical Officer Dr. Iram Fatima was appreciated upon which the DC lauded her services and issued instructions to encourage others as well.

