UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Provision Of Best Healthcare Facilities Among Topmost Priorities Of Government: Speaker National Assembly

Faizan Hashmi 9 seconds ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 06:39 PM

Provision of best healthcare facilities among topmost priorities of government: Speaker National Assembly

Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser here Thursday said that Pakistan Medical Commission Bill has resolved problems of health sector and the government would continue its efforts to further develop healthcare delivery system for facilitation of ailing community

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser here Thursday said that Pakistan Medical Commission Bill has resolved problems of health sector and the government would continue its efforts to further develop healthcare delivery system for facilitation of ailing community.

He was talking to media after inquiring the health of a four-year old orphan girl in Lady Reading Hospital (LRH).

He said policies and result oriented planning of government has resulted in development and improvement of healthcare system.

Speaker praised the services being provided to people during militancy and corona pandemic and said that steps were underway to ensure provision of best treatment to patients in the facility.

He said that health sector reforms and availability of advanced facilities to patients is among topmost priority of the government.

He also announced a monthly stipend for the girl and urged people to help those who are needy, poor.

Highlighting the efforts of government relating to economic development, he said that Chitral-Chakdarra road would become part of CPEC in next year. He said that Peshawar to DI Khan motorway has been given approval adding we also desire Peshawar- Jalalabad- Kabul motorway.

He said that all the development projects including Rasakai Economic Zone would address longstanding deprivations of people and provide then chances to prosper and change their socio-economic conditions.

To a question regarding irregularities in LRH, he said that the matter would be decided after thorough probe and consultation of public accounts committee. He also said that prices of wheat flour would be returned to normal in few days.

Related Topics

Pakistan Kabul National Assembly Peshawar Poor Motorway Road CPEC Reading Media All Government Wheat Best Flour

Recent Stories

Virgin Atlantic to start direct flights from Lahor ..

3 minutes ago

Holistic infrastructure development; a priority of ..

24 minutes ago

Motorway gang-rape victim identifies both suspects

42 minutes ago

ANF seizes 462.500 kg drugs in 10 operations; arre ..

4 seconds ago

Oman reports 557 new COVID-19 cases, 91,753 in tot ..

5 seconds ago

Hong Kong's jobless rate remains high at 6.1 pct

7 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.