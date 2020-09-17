Provision of best healthcare facilities among topmost priorities of government: Speaker National Assembly

Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser here Thursday said that Pakistan Medical Commission Bill has resolved problems of health sector and the government would continue its efforts to further develop healthcare delivery system for facilitation of ailing community

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser here Thursday said that Pakistan Medical Commission Bill has resolved problems of health sector and the government would continue its efforts to further develop healthcare delivery system for facilitation of ailing community.

He was talking to media after inquiring the health of a four-year old orphan girl in Lady Reading Hospital (LRH).

He said policies and result oriented planning of government has resulted in development and improvement of healthcare system.

Speaker praised the services being provided to people during militancy and corona pandemic and said that steps were underway to ensure provision of best treatment to patients in the facility.

He said that health sector reforms and availability of advanced facilities to patients is among topmost priority of the government.

He also announced a monthly stipend for the girl and urged people to help those who are needy, poor.

Highlighting the efforts of government relating to economic development, he said that Chitral-Chakdarra road would become part of CPEC in next year. He said that Peshawar to DI Khan motorway has been given approval adding we also desire Peshawar- Jalalabad- Kabul motorway.

He said that all the development projects including Rasakai Economic Zone would address longstanding deprivations of people and provide then chances to prosper and change their socio-economic conditions.

To a question regarding irregularities in LRH, he said that the matter would be decided after thorough probe and consultation of public accounts committee. He also said that prices of wheat flour would be returned to normal in few days.