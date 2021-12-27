Provision of best healthcare system top agenda of PTI govt: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said that the provision of the best healthcare system to the masses was a top agenda of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said that the provision of the best healthcare system to the masses was a top agenda of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting at his office to reviews progress on ongoing health schemes, which was attended by Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, health secretaries and others.

During the meeting, the chief minister directed to early complete ongoing health projects so as to provide the best medical facilities to the people.

He said that Naya Pakistan Health Card would be launched from the Lahore division from January and the facility would be extended to Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala and Sargodha divisions by March 31.

He said that around 400 billion rupees would be spent on universal health insurance programme in the next three years.

It is a historic initiative to provide Naya Pakistan Health Card to every citizen in the province which would provide the annual free medical facility of one million rupees to each family, he stated and repeated that improving healthcare facilities was a priority agenda of the government.

Usman Buzdar emphasized that holistic reforms would help to revamp the archaic health system to provide the most modern health facilities to the general public, adding that a number of health schemes would be completed in 2022 including three state-of-the-art emergencies in the provincial metropolis.