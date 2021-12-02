UrduPoint.com

Provision Of Best Medical Facilities To Be Ensured: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 04:01 AM

MUZAFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Mosa Raza said that provision of basic health facilities to masses in top priority of government and all possible resources were being utilized for this purpose.

According to official sources,Syed Mosa Raza paid a surprise visit of District Headquarters Hospital here on Wednesday, and directed officers concerned to ensure maximum facilities for masses at DHQ,hospital and said that no negligence would be tolerated in this context. He said that it was need of hours to ensure latest machinery in the hospitals.

The deputy commissioner said that medicines, treatment and best cleanliness arrangements must be ensured at all hospitals.

Giving briefing on the occasion, hospital officials informed deputy commissioner about the ongoing development projects in the hospital.

DC Mosa Raza said that hospital would be made more green and green belts would also be made in the hospital for beautification.

He also added that incumbent government was utilizing its all-possible resources to promote health sector.

