Provision Of Best Medical Facilities To People Priority Of Government: Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2022 | 09:19 PM

Commissioner Loralai Division, Bashir Ahmad Khan Baazai has said that provision of best healthcare facilities to people was priority of the government for which all out resources were being utilized

He said this during his visit to Teaching Hospital Loralai on Thursday.

During the visit, the commissioner inspected various departments of the hospital including Emergency Ward and Children Ward.

Medical Superintendent, Dr. Muhammad Anwar Hamza Hazai briefed the Commissioner about the treatment and facilities being provided to people at the hospital.

Commissioner directed to improve the sanitation system in the hospital.

He said that no compromise would be made at the lives and health of people adding that in-charge of all hospitals including District Headquarters Hospital should perfume their duties in order to solve issues of the patients.

He said he, he would monitor the hospitals and attendance of hospital staff himself.

He strongly instructed the in-charge of the hospital to deduct fines from the salaries of the absent employees. "Providing the best medical care to the people is our top priority," he said adding the supply of medical equipment and medicines in government hospitals should be ensured in all cases.

He said government hospitals and BHUs should utilize all available resources to provide the best medical facilities to the people.

He directed the concerned authorities to take stern action against any negligence and take legal action against the staff concerned.

