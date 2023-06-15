UrduPoint.com

Provision Of Best Quality Seed, Pesticide Top Priority Of Govt: Secretary Housing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 15, 2023 | 09:51 PM

Secretary Housing South Punjab Qaisar Saleem said on Thursday that provision of best quality seed, pesticides and fertilizer at low price to farmers was top priority of the provincial government

During his visit to "Kisan Sahulat Bazar" at Grain Market, the secretary housing said that provincial government was striving hard to ensure all agricultural requirements of farmers, from cultivation to picking, be met through a single platform under the vision of Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi to bring agriculture revolution in the country.

He said that good quality seeds, pesticides and fertilizer would be made available at the "Kisan Sahulat Bazar" at cheap rates.

He said that the provincial government had set up the Sahulat Bazars across the province for facilitating farmers.

He warned people to avoid selling sub-standard and fake pesticides otherwise they would have to face legal action and jail.

The secretary housing visited godowns of different fertilizer dealers and checked record.

Deputy Director Agriculture Dr Iqbal Niazi and other officers were also present on the occasion.

