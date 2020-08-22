UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Provision Of Best Services To Consumers Top Priority: Fesco

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 07:38 PM

Provision of best services to consumers top priority: Fesco

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Chief Executive Officer Shafiqul Hassan has said the provision of the best services to consumers is the top most priority

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Chief Executive Officer Shafiqul Hassan has said the provision of the best services to consumers is the top most priority.

Addressing deputy commercial managers of five circles at Fesco Headquarters here Saturday, he said that CNIC and cell phone numbers of 4.

2 consumers in eight districts of the region would be collected by September 30 for providing them the best services and keeping close liaison with them.

He appealed to the consumers to coordinate with Fesco staff in this regard.

He said that meter readers would collect CNIC and cell phone numbers of the consumers at the time of readingso that consumers would be informed about their reading, power shutdown, technical fault on feeder,tariff issues etc.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Company Reading September Best Top

Recent Stories

EU sees 'new hope' for Libya with ceasefire

2 minutes ago

Sardar Rauf becomes new president HCBA 2020-21

2 minutes ago

Pol on pole for Styrian MotoGP

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus Deaths Worldwide Reach 800,000 - JHU

2 minutes ago

Cafeteria, barrack inaugurated at PS Koral

4 minutes ago

Aviation Secy inaugurates weather, flood e-mail al ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.