Provision of best services to consumers top priority: Fesco

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Chief Executive Officer Shafiqul Hassan has said the provision of the best services to consumers is the top most priority.

Addressing deputy commercial managers of five circles at Fesco Headquarters here Saturday, he said that CNIC and cell phone numbers of 4.

2 consumers in eight districts of the region would be collected by September 30 for providing them the best services and keeping close liaison with them.

He appealed to the consumers to coordinate with Fesco staff in this regard.

He said that meter readers would collect CNIC and cell phone numbers of the consumers at the time of readingso that consumers would be informed about their reading, power shutdown, technical fault on feeder,tariff issues etc.