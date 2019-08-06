Provision of best services top priority: Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shafiqul Hassan has said that provision of best services, uninterrupted power supply to consumers and protection of the rights of consumers as well as FESCO staff is his top priority

In a statement issued here Tuesday, he said that power pilferage is a national crime and strict action would continue against power pilferers without any discrimination and zero tolerance policy against electricity theft would be continued in future.

He stressed the need for promotion of safety culture in the company and said that line staff is very precious asset of the company and safety of their lives is also its top priority.

He directed the FESCO officers and officials to ensure the early redress of consumers' complaints.

He further said that power sector has utmost importance because social as well as economic activities depend on this sector and staff related to power sector can provide best services to consumers by utilizing their capabilities.

He said that FESCO has a prominent name among all distribution companies (DISCOs) and he will make more efforts to maintain this position.

He said that FESCO consumers have great value for the company and uninterrupted power supply and immediately redress of consumers complaints should be priority of FESCO staff.