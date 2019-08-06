UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Provision Of Best Services Top Priority: Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 10:42 PM

Provision of best services top priority: Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Chief

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shafiqul Hassan has said that provision of best services, uninterrupted power supply to consumers and protection of the rights of consumers as well as FESCO staff is his top priority

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shafiqul Hassan has said that provision of best services, uninterrupted power supply to consumers and protection of the rights of consumers as well as FESCO staff is his top priority.

In a statement issued here Tuesday, he said that power pilferage is a national crime and strict action would continue against power pilferers without any discrimination and zero tolerance policy against electricity theft would be continued in future.

He stressed the need for promotion of safety culture in the company and said that line staff is very precious asset of the company and safety of their lives is also its top priority.

He directed the FESCO officers and officials to ensure the early redress of consumers' complaints.

He further said that power sector has utmost importance because social as well as economic activities depend on this sector and staff related to power sector can provide best services to consumers by utilizing their capabilities.

He said that FESCO has a prominent name among all distribution companies (DISCOs) and he will make more efforts to maintain this position.

He said that FESCO consumers have great value for the company and uninterrupted power supply and immediately redress of consumers complaints should be priority of FESCO staff.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company All Best Top FESCO

Recent Stories

Thai Police Detain 9 Suspects in Connection With R ..

42 seconds ago

Transporters asked to remove CNG/LPG cylinders fro ..

46 seconds ago

Girls clinch all 6 top positions in BA,BSc exams

47 seconds ago

Commissioner for controlling prices of essential i ..

49 seconds ago

PTI workers stage Kashmir solidarity rally

7 minutes ago

Modi govt started dangerous game: Governor

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.