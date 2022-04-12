UrduPoint.com

Provision Of Better Civic Services Priority Of Admin: MC West

Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2022 | 07:58 PM

Provision of better civic services priority of admin: MC West

Municipal Commissioner district West Ghulam Sarwar Rahupoto on Tuesday said that provision of better civic services along with making efforts to resolve the problems being faced by the employees of the district West is among the top priorities of the administration

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Municipal Commissioner district West Ghulam Sarwar Rahupoto on Tuesday said that provision of better civic services along with making efforts to resolve the problems being faced by the employees of the district West is among the top priorities of the administration.

He said this while talking to representatives of Peoples Labour Union DMC West here, said a statement.

Representatives of Peoples Labour Union DMC West Chief Organizer Munwer Sajjad, Senior member Arshad Bhutto were among the members of the delegation.

They also congratulated Ghulam Sarwar Rahupoto on assuming charge as MC West.

Related Topics

Top Labour

Recent Stories

DEC organises Voter's education Programme

DEC organises Voter's education Programme

13 minutes ago
 Klopp says Liverpool's FA Cup semi-final has no be ..

Klopp says Liverpool's FA Cup semi-final has no bearing on Benfica line-up

13 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 73876 cuseces water

IRSA releases 73876 cuseces water

13 minutes ago
 Brooklyn Subway Shooting Continues to Be Active Sc ..

Brooklyn Subway Shooting Continues to Be Active Scene, 13 Injured - Fire Departm ..

13 minutes ago
 US Cannot Confirm Use of Chemical Agents in Mariup ..

US Cannot Confirm Use of Chemical Agents in Mariupol - Defense Official

18 minutes ago
 Ukraine crisis pushes US inflation to new four-dec ..

Ukraine crisis pushes US inflation to new four-decade high

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.