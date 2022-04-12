Provision of better civic services priority of admin: MC West

Municipal Commissioner district West Ghulam Sarwar Rahupoto on Tuesday said that provision of better civic services along with making efforts to resolve the problems being faced by the employees of the district West is among the top priorities of the administration

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Municipal Commissioner district West Ghulam Sarwar Rahupoto on Tuesday said that provision of better civic services along with making efforts to resolve the problems being faced by the employees of the district West is among the top priorities of the administration.

He said this while talking to representatives of Peoples Labour Union DMC West here, said a statement.

Representatives of Peoples Labour Union DMC West Chief Organizer Munwer Sajjad, Senior member Arshad Bhutto were among the members of the delegation.

They also congratulated Ghulam Sarwar Rahupoto on assuming charge as MC West.