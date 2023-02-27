Provision of better educational facilities among priorities: Ahsan Iqbal

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Monday said that promotion of educational facilities was among priorities of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government and all-out steps were being taken in this regard

NAROWAL/LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Monday said that promotion of educational facilities was among priorities of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government and all-out steps were being taken in this regard.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Narowal campus, he said that the establishment of country's premier varsity campus in the area was his dream to provide better educational facilities to the students of the area.

He said that field of engineering was an integral part for country's progress, asking the students to play their role in enhancing exports and become a part of economic development.

The federal minister said that the students from across the province were getting education from this university. He also thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for completion of the university campus project in Narowal, saying that it would help ensuring provision of educational facilities to the youth.

He said that the progress of the country was also linked with shaping the engineering sector at par of modern era.