Provision of better health care facilities, top priority of GB govt: Minister information

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister information Gilgit Baltistan Fatehullah Khan Wednesday said that provision of better health care facilities to the people was the top priority of the provincial government.

During a visit to City Hospital Gilgit Minister Information said that 4.92 billion-dollar Gilgit-Baltistan Medical College project would begin soon.

He added that GB government has increased 68 percent in special funds allocated for health.

He said that provision of ambulances, recruitment of health staff, revised training policy for doctors, special PG training program, 80-150% increase in doctors' pay, introduction of PG doctoral training in major GB hospitals were ours' government top priorities.

He said that efforts were being made to find a lasting solution to other problems faced by doctors and paramedical staff.