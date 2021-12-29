UrduPoint.com

Provision Of Better Health Care Facilities, Top Priority Of GB Govt: Minister Information

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2021 | 08:48 PM

Provision of better health care facilities, top priority of GB govt: Minister information

Minister information Gilgit Baltistan Fatehullah Khan Wednesday said that provision of better health care facilities to the people was the top priority of the provincial government

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister information Gilgit Baltistan Fatehullah Khan Wednesday said that provision of better health care facilities to the people was the top priority of the provincial government.

During a visit to City Hospital Gilgit Minister Information said that 4.92 billion-dollar Gilgit-Baltistan Medical College project would begin soon.

He added that GB government has increased 68 percent in special funds allocated for health.

He said that provision of ambulances, recruitment of health staff, revised training policy for doctors, special PG training program, 80-150% increase in doctors' pay, introduction of PG doctoral training in major GB hospitals were ours' government top priorities.

He said that efforts were being made to find a lasting solution to other problems faced by doctors and paramedical staff.

Related Topics

Visit Gilgit Baltistan Government Top

Recent Stories

Pakistan increases soybean cultivation to cut $5,0 ..

Pakistan increases soybean cultivation to cut $5,000 mln imports

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report ab ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report about murder of 13-year-old girl ..

3 minutes ago
 Greece bans music in bars over rising Covid cases

Greece bans music in bars over rising Covid cases

3 minutes ago
 Govt working to ensure facilities in educational i ..

Govt working to ensure facilities in educational institutions of far flung areas ..

3 minutes ago
 White House Says to Announce New Resources, Person ..

White House Says to Announce New Resources, Personnel to States as COVID-19 Surg ..

25 minutes ago
 Rapid antigen tests have reduced sensitivity again ..

Rapid antigen tests have reduced sensitivity against Omicron: US FDA

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.