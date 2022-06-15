UrduPoint.com

Provision Of Better Health Facilities Top Priority Of District Admin: Deputy Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2022 | 07:36 PM

Provision of better health facilities top priority of district admin: Deputy Commissioner

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat on Wednesday said that improving the health sector and providing better health facilities to people was the top priority of the district administration

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat on Wednesday said that improving the health sector and providing better health facilities to people was the top priority of the district administration.

He was chairing the steering committee meeting during which, Divisional Monitoring Officer Syed Sohaib Shah briefed him on the performance of the Health Department as well as on the implementation of the decisions taken at the last meeting.

The DC ordered for regular deployment of staff on all the Basic Health Units (BHUs) in Abbottabad's tourist attraction Galyat, Thandiani and RHC. He also directed to ensure the proper supply of medicines in these areas to tackle any medical emergency.

The DC also underlined the need for addressing the staffing shortage at the DHQ, Primary health center and RHCs. He also directed take necessary steps for improving the performance of the Sanitary Department.

In addition to improving the services in the Intensive Care Unit of DHQ, he ordered to make the Lady Health Worker (LHW) programme effective. He also called for provision of medicines at all centers, constant presence of media officers, availability of equipment, uninterrupted power supply, and improvement of infrastructure.

Tariq Salam Marwat directed that the biometric system should be installed as soon as possible to ensure staff attendance in DHQ, and RHCs.

Related Topics

Shortage Abbottabad Media All Top

Recent Stories

Acting Governor Balochistan summons budget session ..

Acting Governor Balochistan summons budget session on June 20

51 seconds ago
 Bids to smuggle wheat foiled; 5000 bags confiscate ..

Bids to smuggle wheat foiled; 5000 bags confiscated

53 seconds ago
 Turner calls on Baligh ur Rehman

Turner calls on Baligh ur Rehman

2 minutes ago
 Opposition staged drama against Punjab budget pres ..

Opposition staged drama against Punjab budget presentation: CM Hamza

2 minutes ago
 Pharmaceutical manufacturers suggest govt to incre ..

Pharmaceutical manufacturers suggest govt to increase medicines' MRP by 20 to 30 ..

2 minutes ago
 Sale of sleeping pills without doctors' prescripti ..

Sale of sleeping pills without doctors' prescription banned

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.