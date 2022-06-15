Provision of better health facilities top priority of district admin: Deputy Commissioner

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat on Wednesday said that improving the health sector and providing better health facilities to people was the top priority of the district administration

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat on Wednesday said that improving the health sector and providing better health facilities to people was the top priority of the district administration.

He was chairing the steering committee meeting during which, Divisional Monitoring Officer Syed Sohaib Shah briefed him on the performance of the Health Department as well as on the implementation of the decisions taken at the last meeting.

The DC ordered for regular deployment of staff on all the Basic Health Units (BHUs) in Abbottabad's tourist attraction Galyat, Thandiani and RHC. He also directed to ensure the proper supply of medicines in these areas to tackle any medical emergency.

The DC also underlined the need for addressing the staffing shortage at the DHQ, Primary health center and RHCs. He also directed take necessary steps for improving the performance of the Sanitary Department.

In addition to improving the services in the Intensive Care Unit of DHQ, he ordered to make the Lady Health Worker (LHW) programme effective. He also called for provision of medicines at all centers, constant presence of media officers, availability of equipment, uninterrupted power supply, and improvement of infrastructure.

Tariq Salam Marwat directed that the biometric system should be installed as soon as possible to ensure staff attendance in DHQ, and RHCs.