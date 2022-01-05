Provision of better healthcare facilities to masses top priority, says DC

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza said on Wednesday that provision of better healthcare facilities to masses was top priority.

He directed the doctors and paramedical staff to ensure hundred percent presence and extend maximum medical treatment facilities to patients.

He expressed these views while talking to the staff on his visit to Rural Health Center Khangarh.

Member Provincial Assembly Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmed khan was also accompanied by him.

DC and MPA inspected various parts of the hospital and checked the attendance of the staff and other arrangements including stock of medicines.

Deputy Commissioner had also visited the hospital few days ago and warned the hospital management regarding the arrangements and attendance of the staff.

He paid visit to the hospital again today. Deputy Commissioner directed the in-charge of the hospital to further improve the arrangements and cleanliness in the hospital.

Speaking on this occasion, MPA Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmad Khan said that it was the national duty of all of us to ensure the provision of latest medical facilities to the people as per the vision of the Punjab government.

He said that in order to provide best medical facilities to all the citizens of the country, the incumbent government has introduced universal health coverage system under which Punjab government is providing health cards to all the families across the province as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The patients will get free medical treatment facilities through health cards.

Syed Musa Raza said that visits to hospitals and other government institutions across the district would continue to provide relief to the people by further improving them.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner visited rural revenue center Khangarh and listened the issues of the people and reviewed arrangements.