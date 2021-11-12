Provision of better living facilities among top priorities: DC

Deputy Commissioner Pishin Zafar Ali Friday said that addressing problems of the people and provision of better living facilities were among the top priorities while public support and cooperation is essential in this regard

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Pishin Zafar Ali Friday said that addressing problems of the people and provision of better living facilities were among the top priorities while public support and cooperation is essential in this regard.

He expressed these views while talking to the district officer in his office here.

DC Zafar Ali said that all the departments should perform their duties diligently.

He said that measures would be taken to ensure facilities including provision of health, education, clean drinking water and quality food in the district.

No compromise will be made on restoration of law and order, including problems in obtaining local certificates, operation of sewerage line while making the price control committee more active to protect the people from self-imposed inflation and legal action to be taken against big sellers despite action will be carried against those who sell unhygienic food items.

He also directed the concerned authorities and Assistant Commissioners to review the prices of food items from the fruit market and vegetable market on daily basis so that the people of the district could be protected from self-inflicted inflation.

However, no employee will be allowed to be negligent, he maintained.

Deputy Commissioner Zafar Ali termed drugs as a scourge for the younger generation and issued orders to take action against drug dealers and land mafia. No compromise will be made on the welfare of the people, including the availability of all facilities, restoration of law and order and public interest.