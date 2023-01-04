UrduPoint.com

Provision Of Certain Commodities Being Started For Deserving People: Commissioner Multan Division Ashfaq Ahmad Chaudhary

Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2023 | 10:39 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ):Commissioner Multan division Ashfaq Ahmad Chaudhary has said that the provision of certain commodities at subsidised rates was being started for the deserving people of the society.

He expressed these views during a review meeting on Ehsaas Ration Discount Programme here on Wednesday.

He said that the registration and verification of registered 'karyana' stores (general stores) had been started under the programme.

The commissioner asked the deserving families to get themselves registered on Ehsaas Ration discount website as one person from each family could register for a ration.

The government had started subsidizing certain grocery stores, he said, adding that grocery owners could also register themselves on Ehsaas Ration Discount website.

He directed the deputy commissioner to make better arrangements for the programme and awareness campaign for sensitising the public.

While giving a briefing to the commissioner, Director Social Welfare Saleem Raza Shah said that it was necessary for grocery owners to have an account in National Bank, Punjab Bank.

6,068 grocery stores were registered in 488 union councils of the division and verification of 799 shops had been completed, he informed and said Punjab Social Protection Authority was conducting the verification of grocery stores.

Additional Commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmed, Additional Deputy Commissioner Iram Shahzadi, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Qasim and others were also present.

