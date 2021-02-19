UrduPoint.com
Provision Of Certified Seed To Farmers Essential For High Growth: Fakhar

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 11:48 PM

Provision of certified seed to farmers essential for high growth: Fakhar

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam on Friday said that provision of quality and certified seed to farmers is essential for achieving high growth in agriculture sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for National food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam on Friday said that provision of quality and certified seed to farmers is essential for achieving high growth in agriculture sector.

Unusual climate change had badly affected the crops in Pakistan, he stated in an interview with a state television channel.

"We are working on livestock, and other sectors to attain better results," he said adding a mechanism has been developed to provide subsidy to farmers for purchase of fertilizers and seeds.

Provincial governments would also take the responsibility for provision of subsidy to farmers, he added. The minister said that farmer community would enjoy benefits of subsidy and purchase fertilizers and quality seeds without facing any trouble. In reply to a question, he said In collaboration with China, Pakistan was working on different projects including CPEC and ML-One railway.

Appreciating the hard work of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said the government was taking measures to enhance performance in national institutions.

He added that civil service reforms was being made to accelerate the performance rate. Commenting on Kashmir issue, he said despite massive human rights violations committed by Modi's regime in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the Kashmiri people could not lose the high spirit for Kashmir.

Pakistan's Prime Minister, he said had presented the plight of Kashmiri people before the world highest forum.

To a question about Opposition's movement against the ruling party, he said all the tactics played by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), had failed. Syed Fakhar Imam said long march being planned by PDM to topple the system, would also receive negative result. He assured that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was determined to take the country forward in every field.

More Stories From Pakistan

