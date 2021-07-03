Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday said that provision of cheap electricity to consumers on a sustainable basis was the government's top priority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday said that provision of cheap electricity to consumers on a sustainable basis was the government's top priority.

Talking to private news channel, the minister said that as major step towards providing cheap electricity to consumers, the government signed an agreement with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) which would save Rs 700 billion.

He said that due to the costly agreements between the government and IPPs, the previous regimes were left Rs 1500 pending dues of these companies for PTI government.

Farrukh said that due to the construction of new dams, a huge amount of water would be reserved and around 13 lakh acre land will be cultivated in future.

To a question, he said that some amendments were essential in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws. From number of cases pending with NAB and the recovery of Rs 33 billion from ex-president Asif Ali Zardari, the nation could see that how much corruption was done in the past, the minister expressed and added that twenty percent power was generated through furnace oil in the tenure of previous regimes.

PML-N was failed to provide any evidence against the corruption charges whereas most of the PML-N laders including former prime minister were Aqama holders, he added.