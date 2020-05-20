UrduPoint.com
Provision Of Clean Drinking Water Among Top Priorities Of Sindh Government: Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 10:25 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Sindh, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar said provision of clean drinking water to people was one of the top priorities of the Sindh Government.

He said this while inaugurating a clean drinking water project for Talpur Colony in Tando Muhammad Khan, said a statement issued here on Wednesday.

It should be noted that the completion of the said project had solved the long standing problem of providing clean drinking water to hundreds of houses in Talpur Colony.

Municipal Chairman Syed Shahnawaz Shah Bukhari, local PPP leader Danish Rajput and Public Health Engineering officials were also present on the occasion.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on DEPD Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar further said work on other development projects in the district was also in full swing and after their completion more facilities would be available to the people of the district.

He said the government had relaxed the lockdown keeping in view the problems of the people but the people had to take precaution to protect themselves from Coronavirus.

