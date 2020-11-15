Provision of clean drinking water being ensured :Chatha

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Secretary Housing South Punjab Liaquat Ali Chatha said that facility of clean drinking water for everyone was top priority of the incumbent government.

During his visit of different union councils of Koh-e-Suleman development authority to review ongoing development projects of clean drinking water here on Sunday, Liaquat Ali Chatha said that government was striving hard to ensure facility of clean drinking water for the masses.

He said that problem of drinking water was the major issue of the area which was being resolved on top priority.

Secretary Housing added that rates of commodities were being monitored at Saholat Bazaars to provide best quality products to masses on subsidized rates.

On this occasion, he listened to the local people and assured them that their problems would be resolved on top priority.