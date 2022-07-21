UrduPoint.com

Provision Of Clean Drinking Water Ensures: Municipal Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi Published July 21, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Provision of Clean drinking water ensures: Municipal Commissioner

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Sukkur Municipal Commissioner, Muhammad Ali Shaikh on Thursday said that clean it was duty of the authority to provide clean drinking water to the residents of Sukkur and its all four taulkas to ensure their good health.

According to Spokesperson, the Municipal Commissioner said "All possible efforts will be made for this purpose and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard." He directed the completion of repair and maintenance work within a week. Municipal authorities has out sourced the operation and maintenance of the various water filtration plants including change of filters and other components, water testing and presence of operators to contractors after completing all procedural formalities.

Muhammad Ali Shaikh also directed to formulate Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for availability and quality assurance of water at every filtration plant.

The SOP along with a checklist should be prominently displayed on every filtration plant while the operator at every plant should maintain a book having complete record and schedule for change of filters, he further directed.

For ensuring quality water supply to people of the Sukkur city installed water plants, he further directed that daily visit by sub-engineer to filtration plants should be made compulsory. The report of visit should be submitted directly to MC's office daily for further strengthen the monitoring mechanism, he directed that the concerned TMO should visit the filtration plants on alternate days while twice a week visit by the concerned officer should also be made mandatory. The TMO should visit the water filtration plants once a week.

Related Topics

Water Visit Sukkur Muhammad Ali All

Recent Stories

UVAS holds consultative meeting to host 13th World ..

UVAS holds consultative meeting to host 13th World Buffalo Congress 2023

18 minutes ago
 Delegation from DAI United States visited UVAS

Delegation from DAI United States visited UVAS

18 minutes ago
 Iqra stuns fans by skydiving in Dubai

Iqra stuns fans by skydiving in Dubai

26 minutes ago
 Govt to develop mechanism to secure borders, curb ..

Govt to develop mechanism to secure borders, curb human trafficking

44 minutes ago
 More rain, wind expected in most parts of country

More rain, wind expected in most parts of country

59 minutes ago
 Chairman NDMA Visits Flood Affected Areas in DI Kh ..

Chairman NDMA Visits Flood Affected Areas in DI Khan & Tank

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.